Manipur violence: CM Biren Singh holds meeting with Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity

Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 6 (ANI): Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has conducted a meeting with the representatives of the 'Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI)' in the wake of the violence in the State, informed CM in a tweet.

Political parties including Congress, NPF, NPP, CPI (M), Aam Aadmi Party and Shiv Sena attended the meeting chaired by Biren Singh himself.

Taking to Twitter CM N Biren Singh wrote "In light of the prevailing situation in Manipur, held a meeting with the representatives of 'Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI)' to highlight the crucial role of civil society organisations in bringing peace in the state at this hour."



The meeting follows violence that erupted in the immediate aftermath of inter-community clashes in a few districts of the northeastern State amid protests against the inclusion of the majority Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

Manipur Government had requisitioned Army and Assam Rifles on May 3 and 4. State's Director General of Police P Doungel has said that the situation in the State has improved after the intervention of security forces.

Forces including RAF, BSF and CRPF have been deployed in Manipur, he said and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) chief Kuldiep Singh, has been appointed as the security advisor. The State government has also appointed Additional Director-General of Police (Intelligence), Ashutosh Sinha as the overall operational commander to control the situation in Manipur, the State DGP said.

"As a result of the proactive and timely response, Churachandpur, KPI, Moreh and Kakching are now under firm control with no major violence since last night", the Indian Army had said in a statement on May 5 evening. The Army said that situation in Manipur had been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders.

"The situation has been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders. IAF undertook continuous sorties from two airfields in Assam employing C17 Globemaster and AN 32 aircraft," Indian Army had stated. (ANI)

