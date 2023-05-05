Manipur Violence: Tripura, Arunachal issue helpline numbers for its citizens

Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 5 (ANI): Tripura government has opened helpline numbers for providing support to residents of Tripura in the backdrop of violence in Manipur.

"Government of Tripura has opened the following helpline numbers for providing support on a 24x7 basis to the residents of Tripura with respect to disturbance in Manipur," tweeted Tripura chief minister Manik Saha.

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh government has also constituted a coordination committee for the safe evacuation of our students from Manipur.

"Government of Arunachal Pradesh is in touch with the Government of Manipur and our students to ensure their well-being. A coordination committee under the supervision of Commissioner CMO is also constituted for the safe evacuation of our students from Manipur," Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu tweeted.

Moreover, Nagaland chief minster Neiphiu Rio on Thursday informed about helpline numbers for the people from Nagaland in Manipur and Imphal City.



"State Police Control Room: 0370 2242511, Fax: 0370 2242512, Whatsapp: 08794833041, Email: spcrkohima@gmail.com, NSDMA: 0370 2381122/ 2291123," he stated in a tweet.

Earlier on Thursday, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma called an urgent meeting to ensure the safety of students from Meghalaya following reports of violence in Manipur.

In the meeting attended by senior government officials, the CM highlighted that the safety of all students must be ensured. He also directed the officials to come up with a plan for the evacuation of students if the situation arises.

Sangma said that over 200 residents of Meghalaya are studying in Manipur and that the Government is putting in place a helpline for students or family members to reach out to in case of emergencies.

Violence broke out on May 3 during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand of Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

To tackle the worsening law and order situation after tribal groups took out rallies in several districts of Manipur, the state government has suspended mobile internet for five days. Along with a ban on large gatherings, a night curfew too has been imposed in several districts of the state. (ANI)

