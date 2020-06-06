Manipur's first quarantine baby named Emmanuel Quarantino

Kangpokpi (Manipur) [India], June 6 (ANI): A baby was born to a returnee couple on Sunday last at the designated institutional quarantine centre of Kangpokpi district in Manipur. The couple, Seilunthang Khongsai and Nengnihat Khongsai, returned to Manipur on May 27 amid the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

The baby boy was born inside the quarantine centre at around 9.45 am on May 31. Medical Officers Dr Thangminlun Singson and Dr Nengpilhing Misao who delivered the baby named the baby 'Emmanuel Quarantino'.

According to Dr Misao, Medical Officer, Primary Health Centre, Kalapahar of Kangpokpi District, the couple arrived at Kangpokpi on May 27 from Goa via Jiribam in a special train and they were at the Institutional Quarantine Centre at Emmanuel School, Haipi village.

Dr Misao said samples were collected for COVID-19 test on May 30 and they were negative. She said the mother had complaint of pain in the abdomen.

The medical team led by Dr Singson and Dr Misao, with the assistance of other health workers under PHC Kalapahar, immediately swung into action and attended her with full PPEs and aseptic precautions.

She further said it is one of the greatest achievements of frontline workers especially the health workers in the state.

The couple and the baby have been sent for further quarantine at the Community Quarantine Centre at Chonglong Avenue, Kangpokpi. (ANI)

