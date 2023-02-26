Manish Sisodia arrested after he gave evasive replies, did not cooperate investigation: CBI

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday said that it has arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the excise policy after he gave evasive replies and did not cooperate the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary.



The instant case was registered against the Deputy Chief Minister and In-charge Excise Minister and 14 others for an investigation into the matter of alleged irregularities in framing and implementation of the Excise Policy for the year 2021-22 and extending post tender benefits to private persons.



A chargesheet has been filed on December 25, 2022, against the CEO of a Mumbai-based private company and six others. Further investigation is being carried out.

The Deputy CM was issued a notice under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.P.C) for attending the investigation on February 19, 2023.

"However, he sought time of one week citing his pre-occupation. Accepting his request, he was issued a notice under Section 41A Cr.P.C for attending the investigation today (on February 26, 2023) for answering various questions evaded by him during his examination on October 17, 2022, and further questions relating to his incriminating role based on evidence collected during the investigation of the case. However, he gave evasive replies and did not cooperate the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary. Therefore, he has been arrested. The arrested accused will be produced before the Designated Court in Delhi," the CBI said in a statement. (ANI)

