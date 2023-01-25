Manish Sisodia defamation case: Delhi HC stays trial court proceedings against MP Parvesh Verma

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday stayed the Trial Court proceedings against Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma in a defamation case filed by Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia had filed a case against several BJP leaders in 2019 for alleging corruption in the construction of classrooms in Delhi's government schools in a press conference. The accused persons were issued a summons by a court on November 28, 2019, in the case, noted the court.

The bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma on Wednesday after noted down the submissions decided to stay the proceedings going before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate in Rouse Avenue Court. The court also sought the response of Manish Sisodia on the plea moved by ParveshSahib Singh Verma.



Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma is a Member of parliament from the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, he is serving his second term as MP for West Delhi.

Earlier the same Court had stayed the trial court proceedings against Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Hans Raj Hans and Harish Khurana.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia 2019 filed a defamation case against BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, MP Hans Raj Hans, MP Parvesh Verma, MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, MLA Vijender Gupta and BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana for making false allegations regarding his (Manish Sisodia) involvement in corruption of 2000 crore rupees in the building of classrooms of Delhi government schools.

Sisodia in the defamation case stated that all the allegations made by these BJP leaders jointly and severally were false, defamatory and derogatory to intending to harm and damage his reputation and goodwill of him. (ANI)

