Manish Sisodia lauds locals for making 'Operation SHIELD' successful

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that apart from Rajouri Garden, 'Operation SHIELD' has become successful in two more hotspots -- Vasundhara Enclave and Khichripur in the national capital.

The Deputy Chief Minister also lauded the efforts made by the government officials and the locals for making this operation a success.

"The Operation SHIELD has been successful. The local people have supported a lot. Their corporation with the government made the operation successful," he said while speaking to media persons here.

"If they would have not followed the guidelines and rules, this would have never been possible," added Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia.

The residents of Khichripur -- Desh Raj and Sajan -- also expressed happiness over the success of 'Operation SHIELD.' They said that they "followed all the guidelines issued by the Central government to check the spread of the coronavirus."

However, the residents complained that they are not receiving ration during the lockdown and urged the Delhi government to provide the essential commodities in the slum areas.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Delhi has so far recorded 1,640 of COVID-19 cases out of which 51 people have been cured and 38 have lost their lives. (ANI)

