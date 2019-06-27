Manish Sisodia meets Ankit Saxena's family, hands over Rs. 15 lakh cheque

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj and Madipur MLA Girish Soni on Thursday paid a visit to the family of Ankit Saxena, the young photographer who was murdered last year.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had assured the family of financial and legal support. In keeping with the assurance of the CM, Sisodia on Thursday handed over a cheque of Rs. 15 lakh to the parents of the youth, Delhi government said in a release.

The parents, who broke down after receiving the compensation, were asked by Dy CM Sisodia if the government could assist them in any other way.

Yash Pal, Ankit's father said, "It is my wish that the road.. or the square where my son lost his life be named after him in his memory if it is possible."

Dy CM Sisodia immediately directed the local MLA Girish Soni to send a representation to his office to this effect, and said, "Within the next 10 days, the government will call a meeting of the relevant road naming authority and carry out your wish."

Ankit Saxena's father was hailed last year for his role in maintaining calm in the area with the Delhi Police, preventing attempts to create a communal divide in the name of the murder.

Deputy CM Sisodia said to the father, "I am amazed by the grace with which you have carried yourself despite going through such a tragic time. Your maturity and the sensitivity with which you responded to such a devastating incident has left a mark on all of us. We thank you for being a voice of reason."

The family informed the Deputy CM that the local MLA Girish Soni had been in touch with them regularly and had assisted them in getting treatment at the local Delhi government hospital. They expressed their satisfaction with the treatment they were receiving.

Following this, Sisodia also visited the residence of Dhruv Tyagi, a 51-year-old man who was murdered while defending his daughter from attempted harassment.

The cheque, drawn in the name of the wife, was given to his father by Sisodia. The family said they were optimistic that the government would follow through on its commitment for support and was grateful to have done so. (ANI)

