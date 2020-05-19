Manish Sisodia says 65,000 migrants sent back to their home states by trains

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that so far around 65,000 migrants from the national capital have been sent back to their home states by trains.

"Till now, around 65,000 migrants from Delhi have been sent to their home states by trains. We are seeking permission from different states to send back their citizens stranded in Delhi," said Sisodia.

The Delhi government on Sunday had issued an order directing senior officials to ensure that the migrant labourers in the national capital do not face any problem during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"It should be ensured that the migrant workers do not resort to walking on the road and on railway tracks. In case they are found in such condition, they should appropriately be counselled, taken to nearby shelters and provided with food, water, etc, till such time they are facilitated to board the 'Shramik' special trains or buses to their native places," the order had stated. (ANI)

