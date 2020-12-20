Manish Sisodia slams Trivendra Singh Rawat for lack of developmental work in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 20 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on the Uttarakhand Government, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that Trivendra Singh Rawat could not list five developmental works done by his government for the welfare of people.

"We had asked that Trivendra Singhji should count five works that have benefited the people of Uttarakhand. He did not give any answer," said Sisodia.

"Regarding the current government in Uttarakhand, people say that this is a government formed of ministers from Congress and Chief Minister from BJP, so no work is being done (in the State)," he added.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttarakhand.

Sisodia also slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath yesterday, saying that if he could not provide a good education to children of Uttar Pradesh, which has a large population, then he should leave. (ANI)