Manish Sisodia urges Amit Shah to revoke LG's order requiring all COVID patients to get assessed at quarantine centres

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said he has written to Home Minister Amit Shah to revoke Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's order under which every COVID-19 patient is required to visit a quarantine centre for assessment.

"I would request Amit Shah to intervene like he had earlier and reverse the five days compulsory quarantine orders given by the LG. Similarly, this order too should be revoked otherwise there will be chaos in Delhi," Sisodia told ANI here.

The Deputy CM, who also holds the additional charge of health ministry in the national capital, said that he had previously written to Baijal to change the rule but has not yet received any response.

"Every day three to four thousand cases are being found in Delhi. Yesterday four thousand new patients were found. Yesterday, I had mentioned that I had written to LG for changing his order under which every COVID-19 patient is required to visit a quarantine centre for assessment. This has created pressure on the hospital and administration's facilities. The situation is such that people are being taken to quarantine centres in buses," Sisodia said.

"Today I have written to Home Minister Amit Shah on the same issue, and asked him to put a stop to this practice," he added.

Sisodia also said that said that currently, two models for COVID-19 positive patients are operating in Delhi. "Under the first, which is of Home Minister Shah's, every positive person is being taken to quarantine centre, while in the second model of Arvind Kerjriwal, the medical team visits the patient at his house and carries out an assessment. If the facilities do not exist at his house, only then he is sent to the quarantine centre," he said.

The Deputy chief minister said that this was not a fight between Amit Shah's model and Kejriwal's model which model is better, but rather the interests of the public should be taken into consideration while deciding the model to be implemented.

The national capital's confirmed coronavirus cases reached 66,602 on Wednesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

This includes 24,988 active cases and 39,313 cured and discharged patients. 2,301 deaths have been reported in Delhi due to the infection so far. (ANI)

