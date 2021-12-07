Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in LS over China's reported 'encroachment'

New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss China's "repeated encroachment into Indian territory."

In a letter to Lok Sabha Secretary-General, Tewari said, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance."



"China has been taking an aggressive stance along the LAC encroaching repeatedly into Indian territory resulting in skirmishes along the Line of Actual Control since April 2020 including the deadly standoffs at Pangong Tso Lake and Galwan Valley. The Chinese have now built villages in Indian territory including the one on the banks of River Tsari Chu, in the Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh. Also, there are reports of a second village in the Indian territory of Arunachal Pradesh," the Congress MP said.

"According to reports, China has also set up multiple villages in the strategically vital Bhutanese territory of Doklam. Thus, I wish that the house urgently discusses this issue of India's sovereignty," he further said.

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on November 29 and will continue till December 23. (ANI)

