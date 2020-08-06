Manish Tewari greets people over Ram temple 'bhumi pujan' in Ayodhya

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and Shri Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday greeted people over the 'bhumi pujan' of the Ram Janam Bhoomi temple in Ayodhya.

In a statement and in his tweets and voice messages on social media, Tewari said, this was a historic occasion for the people of the country and an occasion to resolve to follow the path of Dharma set by Lord Rama.

Quoting Mahatama Gandhi's favourite bhajan, 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram, Patit Paavan Sita Ram...', the MP said, Lord Rama resided in every Indians heart and he belonged to everyone. He also quoted eminent poet, Dr Iqbal's famous poem on Lord Rama, saying, "hai Ram ke wajood pe Hindustaan ko naaz, ahl-e-nazar samajhte hai isko Imam-e-Hind ''.

The former Union Minister said the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya said the temple construction became possible only after the Supreme Court of India adjudicated the dispute that was accepted by all parties to the dispute. (ANI)

