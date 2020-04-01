Manish Tewari hits out at PM over medical aid to Serbia

New Delhi [India], Apr 1 (ANI): Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that India is supplying medical protective equipment to Serbia while the country's workers are struggling for the same.

"What is this happening Mr Prime Minister Narendra Modi? While Frontline Indian Health workers are struggling for protective equipment we are supplying Serbia. Air India to fly out Germans and 90 tonnes of Protective Medical Equipment to Serbia. Are we nuts? This is CRIMINAL," Tewari tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the Ministry of External Affairs has identified suppliers from South Korea, Turkey and Vietnam to increase the availability of logistic items needed in the battle against coronavirus.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday said that it is coordinating with the state governments for the supply of medical equipment and essential items needed for the protection against the disease.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country.

The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 35 while 123 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

