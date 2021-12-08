Manish Tewari moves adjournment motion in LS seeking discussion on Sino-Bhutan MoU on boundary issue

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday moved an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the Sino-Bhutan Memorandum of Understanding on the three-step resolution of boundary disputes stating that "it could lead to the transfer of strategically important territory of Doklam being transferred to China."



In his letter to the Secretary-General of Lok Sabha, Tewari said: "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: The Sino-Bhutan Memorandum of Understanding on the three-step Resolution of boundary disputes is a matter of grave concern for India as it could lead to the transfer of strategically important territory of Doklam being transferred to China. Such a transfer would threaten India's narrow Siliguri Corridor which connects the mainland India to its North-Eastern States. Thus I wish that the House discusses this urgent matter of National Security."

Earlier on Tuesday, Tewari gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss China's "repeated encroachment into Indian territory."

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on November 29 and will conclude on December 23. (ANI)

