Manish Tewari moves adjournment motion notice in LS for discussion on privatization in banking sector

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday moved an adjournment in the Lok Sabha to discuss privatization in the banking sector.

In the letter to the Secretary-General of Lok Sabha, the Congress leader said, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: at least eight banking unions have called fora strike on December 16 and 17 against the government's attempts of privatization in the banking sector. The latest attempt is being made via the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021."



"The Public Sector Banks serve as the backbone of Indian economy serving their welfare purpose, ensuring financial inclusivity for all and ensuring credit facilities to credit starved sectors like village and cottage industries, agriculture etc. There have been a lot of big corporate defaulters which have created NPAs in our public sector banks which the government, instead of tightening the laws against defaulters, allows them huge hair-cuts on repayment of loans through IBC leading to lakhs of crores of losses to the PSBs. This matter of government's relentless attempts on weakening the PSBs are a matter of concern and needs urgent discussion the House," he added.

Tewari had given an adjournment motion notice in the House on the same issue, earlier on Monday and Tuesday, too.

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on November 29 and is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

