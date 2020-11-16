Manish Tewari tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi (Delhi) [India], November 16 (ANI): Congress leader Manish Tewari has tested positive for COVID-19.



Tewari, who is MP from Anandpur Sahib, advised all those who have been in contact with him over the past few days to stay cautious.

"I have tested positive for COVID -19 today. I got up with mild fever around 2 AM last night. I got myself tested. No other symptoms are seen so far. All those who have been in contact with me over the past few days are advised to stay cautious," he said in a tweet. (ANI)

