Manjari plant fire will impact BCG, Rota vaccine production: Serum Institute

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): The Serum Institute of India (SII) on Friday said the fire that broke in an under-installation building of the company's plant at Manjari in Pune will impact the production of BCG (Bacillus Calmette-Guerin) and Rota vaccines in future.

In a statement to ANI, SII officials mentioned that they have "suffered financial losses due to the fire that broke in an under-installation building of SII plant at Manjari, Pune and this will impact the production of BCG and Rota vaccines in the future".

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Excise and Labour Minister Dilip Walse Patil visited Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune and met its Chairman and Managing Director Cyrus Poonawalla on Friday, a day after a major fire broke out at Manjari Plant, which claimed the lives of five people.



Earlier today, the forensic team visited the site to collect samples for investigation. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is also set to visit the site today.

A fire had broken out at SII's Manjari plant yesterday, where six people were rescued from an under-construction building. Hours later, another fire broke out again in one of the compartments of the building at SII, in Pune.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said that the initial fire was caused by ongoing welding work at the site.

The SII had on Thursday announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to the families of the people who died in the fire incident at the company's facility at Manjari. (ANI)

