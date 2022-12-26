Manjinder Sirsa praises PM Modi for 'Veer Baal Diwas', says entire country knowing about sacrifice of ' Sahibzaade'

New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Showering praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for designating December 26, as 'Veer Bal Diwas', BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that people will now know about the sacrifices made by the 'Sahibzaade', the four sons of Guru Govind Singh who were killed mercilessly by the Mughals at a tender age.

"It is being shown across the country. People are coming to know about them in various states that we didn't expect. A new history is being scripted," said the BJP leader.

On Monday, PM Modi participated in a program marking 'Veer Bal Diwas' at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi.



"We are happy that a PM has come after 75 years of independence who has honoured the sacrifice of the 'Sahibzade'," said an attendee.

Bhupinder Singh Bhullar, a member of the Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee said that it was a proud day for Sikhs all over the world. "It's a proud day for us when the sacrifice of 'Sahibzades' has been recognised as 'Veer Bal Diwas'," he said.

"In this way, people worldwide will know about their sacrifice and its importance," he added.

PM Modi took to Twitter and said, "On Veer Baal Diwas, we recall the courage of the Sahibzade and Mata Gujri Ji. We also remember the courage of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. At 12:30 PM today will be joining a programme to mark this inspiring day."

On January 9, earlier this year, PM Modi, on the occasion of Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, had declared that December 26 would be marked as 'Veer Baal Diwas' to pay homage to the courage of the 'Sahibzades', the four sons of the last Sikh guru Guru Gobind Singh Ji. (ANI)

