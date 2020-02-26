Manmohan Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad not to attend President's dinner

New Delhi [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad will not be attending the dinner hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here in honour of US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, said Congress sources.

The development comes two days after the Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's statement that he would not attend the banquet as party chief Sonia Gandhi has not been invited for the same.

"Trump is coming here. India will host a grand dinner for him but the opposition is not invited. Why Sonia Gandhi Ji is not invited for the dinner with Trump? In 'Howdy Modi' event, both the Republicans and the Democrats shared the stage but here only Modi will be with Trump. What kind of democracy is this," Chowdhury had said while speaking to ANI.

President Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump arrived in India on Monday on a two-day visit. The Presidential banquet is scheduled to take place on February 25, the final day of Trump's maiden trip to India. (ANI)