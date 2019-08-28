Union Minister Prakash Javadekar at National Awards for Community Radio on Wednesday in New Delhi. Photo/PIB
Mann Ki Baat has now become 'Desh ki Baat' and everyone's 'Dil ki Baat': Prakash Javadekar

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 20:58 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday highlighted the success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' at the National Awards for Community Radio held in the national capital.
After presenting the awards to all the winners, the Union Minister commended the role being played by all the representatives of Community Radio stations from all across the country.
Stating that radio is the most powerful and reliable medium of communication, he highlighted the success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' and said, "Mann ki Baat has now become 'Desh ki Baat (Talk of Nation)' and everyone's 'Dil ki Baat (Talk of Heart)'."
Javadekar announced that the aim of the government is to increase the number of Community Radio stations from 262 to 500 to give further fillip to the Community Radio Movement in the country.
He also released the booklet "Jan Connect: Clear Intentions, Decisive Actions" on key decisions taken by the government in the first 75 days of its second tenure.
Shri Javadekar said that the booklet "Jan Connect: Clear Intentions, Decisive Actions" presents the landmark decisions taken in the first 75 days of the second term of the Government.
Highlighting the achievements of the government, Javadekar stated that the decision to abrogate Article 370 was taken to ensure that the quality of life of local people improves through the applicability of several laws and legislations like Right to Education, reservation benefits, among others.
Javadekar also highlighted the increase in spending on infrastructure development, key decisions like that on Triple Talaq, financial support for farmers, pension for workers in unorganized sector and businessmen etc, stating that all the decisions have been taken keeping the ultimate beneficiaries, the people in mind. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 21:53 IST

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 21:50 IST

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 21:41 IST

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 21:36 IST

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 21:27 IST

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 21:22 IST

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 21:20 IST

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 21:13 IST

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 21:12 IST

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 21:10 IST

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 21:02 IST

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 21:02 IST

