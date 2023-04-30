'Mann Ki Baat' is motivating people to contribute in nation building: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 30 (ANI): The governor of Rajasthan Kalraj Mishra attended the screening of the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' in Raj Bhawan on Sunday and said that 'Mann Ki Baat' is motivating people to contribute in nation building.

The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' program was also screened at Raj Bhavan in which eminent personalities from various fields including art, culture, medicine and sports participated. A digital exhibition was also organized at Raj Bhavan on the completion of 100 episodes of the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme.

During the event, Governor Kalraj Mishra said in his address that the 'Mann Ki Baat' program is such a historic and unique initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which there is a direct dialogue between the Prime Minister and the citizens. He said that this program is motivating people to actively contribute to nation-building, this is its success and significance.



He said that the 'Mann Ki Baat' program not only informs about the progress happening in the country but also brings to the fore the lives of those people who are doing something unique and important for society.

The Governor also praised Prime Minister for touching many subjects including every region, every class, festival, enterprise, language, tradition, food and drink through this program of the country.

"Through this programme, he called for cleanliness, vocal for local, adoption of Khadi in the country. This program has also played an important role in creating awareness among the youth, spreading the culture of yoga, and awareness towards environmental protection to develop a strong network of startups, he added. (ANI)

