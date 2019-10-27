Mann ki Baat: PM advises people to be cautious while bursting firecrackers

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): As the country celebrates Diwali festival today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi advised people to ensure their safety while bursting firecrackers saying that sometimes fire is caused due to carelessness.

"During Diwali we burst firecrackers of all kinds! But sometimes fire is caused due to carelessness. An injury can also occur. I urge all of you to take utmost care of yourself and to celebrate the festival with great enthusiasm," he said during the 58th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday.

He also urged people to buy local products during festivals.

"Festivals are occasions that awaken a new consciousness in our lives. And especially during Diwali, it is customary in every family to buy something new, get something from the market in smaller or larger quantities. I had once said that we should try to buy local products. The more we try to buy our local things, the 'Gandhi 150' will become a great event in itself," Modi said. (ANI)

