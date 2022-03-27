Mann ki Baat: PM Modi calls for adoption of water conservation efforts

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the listeners of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' to save every drop of water and also recycle and reuse water whenever possible.

Addressing the 87th episode of 'Mann ki Baat', PM Modi said, "I would request the listeners of 'Mann Ki Baat' to reiterate our resolves that we should save every drop of water. Also, we must give equal emphasis on recycling water. The water used at home can be used in pots, can be used in gardening, and must be reused. With a little effort, you can make such arrangements in your homes."

He also urged the children to be at the forefront of water conservation efforts.

"In this task of saving water, I have high hopes from children. Just as our children made cleanliness a movement, they can help save water by becoming 'Water Warriors'," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also shared several examples from across the country of the people who have made water conservation their life mission.

He cited the example of 'Pots for water of life' by Mupattam Sri Narayanan of Kerala .

Lauding his initiative, PM Modi said, "Mupattam Sri Narayanan ji is running a campaign to distribute earthen pots so that animals and birds do not go thirsty during summer. In summer, he used to get upset seeing the plight of animals and birds. Then he thought... why not start distributing earthen pots himself so that others were left with only the task of filling water in those pots."

The number of utensils distributed by Narayanan is going to cross one lakh.

PM Modi further informed that in his campaign, Narayanan will donate the hundred-thousandth pot to the Sabarmati Ashram established by Mahatma Gandhi.

Further, PM Modi shared the example of Arun Krishnamurthy from Chennai who runs a campaign to clean the ponds and lakes in his area. Krishnamurthy took up the responsibility of cleaning more than 150 ponds and lakes and successfully completed it.

Rohan Kale, an HR professional from Maharashtra, also found a special mention in today's 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"He is running a campaign to preserve hundreds of step wells in Maharashtra. Many of these wells are centuries old and are part of our heritage. Bansilal-Pet Kuan in Secunderabad is one such step well. Due to years of neglect, this stepwell got filled with mud and garbage. But now the campaign to revive this stepwell has started with public participation," PM Modi said.

Talking of his hometown-Gujarat, PM Modi said that there has always been a shortage of water.

"These stepwells are called Vav in Gujarat. Vav has played a big role in a state like Gujarat. The 'Jal Mandir Scheme' played a significant role in the protection of these wells or step wells. Several step wells were revived all over Gujarat. This also helped a lot in raising the water level in these areas," he said.

The Prime Minister said that all can run similar campaigns at the local level.

"Be it the construction of check dams or rainwater harvesting, individual efforts are also important in this, besides the collective efforts. For instance, at least 75 'Amrit Sarovars' can be made in every district of our country in the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. Some old lakes can be rejuvenated, and some new ones can be dug," he said. (ANI)