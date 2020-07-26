Mann ki Baat: PM Modi congratulates students on passing board exams

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday during his monthly "Mann ki Baat" programme, interacted with youngsters from various parts of the country who have recently passed their board exams.

"There was a time when whether in sports or other sectors, most people were either from big cities or from famous families or from well-known schools or colleges. Now, the country is changing. Our youth are coming forward from villages, from small towns and from ordinary families," the Prime Minister said.

"New heights of success are being scaled. These people are moving forward in the midst of crises, fostering new dreams. We see something similar to this in the results of the board exams that have recently been announced," he added.

The Prime Minister spoke to Kritika Nandal from Haryana and congratulated her for good results. Kritika told the Prime Minister that she wanted to become a doctor.

The Prime Minister then spoke to Vinayak from Ernakulam. When PM Modi asked if he has any message for fellow students who will give board exams in future, Vinayak said -- "hard work and proper time utilisation".

He also spoke to Usman Saifi of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh and Kaniga from Tamil Nadu, Namakkal and congratulated them for their success.

"There are many other stories of such young friends whose courage and success in difficult conditions inspire us. I wanted to have as much as possible a chance to talk to young friends but time has its own limitations. I appeal to all young friends that they share with us their stories in their own voice that can inspire the country," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)