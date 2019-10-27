Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi shares inspiring stories of women, their achievements; felicitates 'Bharat ki Lakshmi'

ANI | Updated: Oct 27, 2019 12:13 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): While addressing the nation in his monthly radio programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared many inspiring stories of women and their achievements as a part of celebrating India's 'Nari Shakti', thereby felicitating the 'Bharat ki Lakshmi'.
Prime Minister Modi had announced the starting of 'Bharat ki Lakshmi' campaign during Diwali on his 57th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' and called on citizens to outline the achievements of 'daughters' of the country using #BharatKiLaxmi.
"In last Mann Ki Baat, we had decided to celebrate this Diwali in a different way. I had called for celebrating the achievements of Naari Shakti of India--which means honouring 'Bharat ki Laxmi'--Lakshmi of India," said Modi.
"Soon after I conveyed this message, it drew an instant response and social media has been flooded with several inspirational stories," he added.
Modi further narrated an inspiring story shared by K Ramesh from Warangal who stated, "My mother is my strength when my father passed away in 1990. It was my mother who shouldered the responsibility of her five sons and today all five of us are well placed in life."
Ramesh further added that his mother is his God, his everything and for him, she is 'Bharat ki Laxmi' in true sense.
Sharing another story, Modi told that Geetika Swami who is quite active on Twitter says that for her Major Khushbu Kanwar is 'Bharat ki Laxmi' who is the daughter of a bus conductor and she led the all-women contingent of the Assam Rifles.
"For Kavita Tiwari Ji, her daughter is her Bharat ki Laxmi, she is proud that her daughter makes beautiful paintings. Also, she has achieved a high-rank degree in CLAT," said Modi.
Narrating another motivating story, Modi told about a 92-year-old woman who has been providing free drinking water to travellers at Gwalior Railway Station for many years.
"Megha who shared this story with us is greatly inspired by the compassion of this Bharat ki Laxmi. People have shared many such stories. I request you all to read these stories and get inspired. Please share similar stories from your surroundings," said Modi.
Prime Minister humbly greeted all these 'Laxmis of India'.
Modi also shared a poem penned by poetess Sanchi Honnamma in Kannada that embodies the same expression and thought to pertain to every Bharat ki Laxmi.
"A famous poet of the seventeenth century, Sanchi Honnamma wrote a poem in Kannada depicting the same spirit about Bharat ki Laxmi, that we are discussing today. This poem consists of beautiful expressions," said Modi.
Translating the poem into Hindi language, Modi said: " The poem means Himvanta got fame because of his daughter Parvati, Rishi Bhrigu got fame because of his daughter Laxmi and King Janak got fame because of his daughter Sita."
"Our daughters are our pride and from our daughters, only our society draws its strength and hope for future," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 12:29 IST

PM Modi pays homage to Indira Gandhi on 'Mann ki Baat'

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to former prime minister Indira Gandhi, who was assassinated on October 31, 1984.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 12:21 IST

26 lakh tourists visited 'Statue of Unity' in one year: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): While addressing his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday informed listeners that within a span of one year, as many as 26 lakh tourists visited the 'Statue of Unity' in Gujarat.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 12:13 IST

This would be a govt of compromise, says BSP's Sudhindra...

Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindhra Bhadoria on Sunday expressed disapproval over the newly formed BJP-JJP alliance which is set to form government in Haryana.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 11:54 IST

Karnataka: Two brothers drown in canal

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): In a bizarre incident, two brothers Kalasappa (30) and Eranna (15) drowned in a Bennehall canal on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 11:43 IST

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi pitches idea of 'Festival Tourism', urges...

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): As the country is celebrating Diwali today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday pitched the idea of "Festival Tourism" and said that we must try to popularise our festivals and invite people from other states and countries to join the festivities.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 11:39 IST

PM extends Diwali greetings on Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): On his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Diwali greetings to everyone. He also recited a Sanskrit shloka conveying a 'purposeful message'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 11:39 IST

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi extend Diwali greetings

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wished everyone on the occasion of Diwali on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 11:18 IST

Congress leaders meet DK Shivakumar in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, G Parameshwara and others met DK Shivakumar at the latter's residence in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 11:03 IST

TN: Rescue operation of Sujith Wilson delayed due to rocks at...

Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): The rescue operation of 2 year-old Sujith Wilson, who fell into the borewell on Friday, was delayed on Sunday due to rocks at the drilling site in Nadukattupatti of Trichy district.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 11:03 IST

After meeting with Uddhav, two Prahar Janshakti Party MLAs offer...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): As the tussle between BJP and Shiv Sena over the chief ministerial post in Maharashtra continues, two MLAs of Prahar Janshakti Party (PJP) have offered their support to Uddhav Thackeray.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 10:55 IST

Nagaland, Manipur likely to receive heavy rain today: IMD

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura today.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 10:36 IST

Former Punjab BJP president Kamal Sharma dies of heart attack

Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Former Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Kamal Sharma on Sunday morning passed away following a heart attack in Ferozepur district.

Read More
iocl