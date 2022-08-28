Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges citizens to watch serial 'Swaraj' on freedom struggle

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the 92nd episode of his monthly programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, urged the citizens to watch the serial 'Swaraj' and also suggested to students to compose a special programme at their institutions.

The Prime Minister said that this will give rise to a new awakening about the great heroes who took part in the freedom struggle.

"I got an opportunity to go to a premiere of Swaraj. This is a great initiative to acquaint the younger generation of the country with the efforts of unsung heroes and heroines who took part in the freedom movement. It is telecast every Sunday at 9 pm on Doordarshan," PM Modi said.

"I urge you to take time out to watch it and do show it to the children. Schools and colleges can also record it and compose a special program when the school-college opens on Monday. A new awakening will arise in our country about these great heroes," he added.



Earlier on August 17, the Prime Minister had attended the special screening of the Doordarshan-produced serial - 'Swaraj: Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram ki Samagra Gatha', at the Balayogi Auditorium, Parliament Library Building.

The event was also attended by BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.

Swaraj is a 75-episode serial presenting the glorious history of the freedom struggle and lesser-known tales about Indian history.

It is being telecast every Sunday from 9 pm to 10 pm on Doordarshan National since August 14. The programme is being dubbed in nine regional languages -- Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Oriya, Bengali and Assamese along with English.

On August 5, Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting (I&B) launched a serial Swaraj - Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram ki Samagra Gatha at Akashwani Bhawan in presence of Union Minister of State for I&B Dr L Murugan, Secretary of I&B Apurva Chandra and CEO Prasar Bharati Mayank Agarwal. (ANI)

