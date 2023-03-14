'Mann Ki Baat': PM Modi's radio programme turns 100 in April 2023

New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): 'Mann Ki Baat', the monthly radio programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi aired on All India Radio will complete its 100th edition on April 30.

The programme which was started on the occasion of Vijayadashami on October 3, 2014 has completed its 98 editions till date.

In the run-up to the centenary episode, All India Radio (AIR) is launching a unique campaign from March 15 to focus on the impact of the program on the transformation of India, according to a statement.

The campaign will bring out 100 identified themes highlighted by Prime Minister in Mann Ki Baat episodes till date. The relevant sound bytes of the Prime Minister from each episode of Mann ki Baat shall be broadcast in all Bulletins and other programmes across the AIR network. The campaign shall be on-Air from March 15 and concludes on April 29, a day before the momentous 100th Episode



The campaign shall be carried by various AIR stations including 42 Vividh Bharati stations, 25 FM Rainbow channels, 4 FM Gold channels and 159 Primary channels in the country.

The bytes shall be aired in all major bulletins across all regions. Citizens can also listen to the Program on 'News On AIR' App and YouTube channels of All India Radio.

Prime Minister's unique and direct communication with the citizens through the medium of Radio, Mann Ki Baat has completed 98 Episodes till now. It has been the genesis, medium and amplifier of social changes like Swachh Bharat, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Water conservation, Vocal for Local etc.

The programme has shown a tremendous impact on Industries like Khadi, Indian Toy Industry, Startups in Health, AYUSH, Space etc. With its innovative and unique interactive style of presentation, the programme has carved out a niche for itself as a unique paradigm of communication, said the statement.

'Mann ki Baat' is a monthly address, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, through which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with countrymen. (ANI)

