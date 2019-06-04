Manohar Lal Khattar celebrates World Bicycle Day

Chandigarh (Haryana), June 3 (ANI): On the occasion of World Bicycle Day, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar arrived at his office on a bicycle with other party members today morning. He greeted the citizens of India and encouraged them to use a bicycle in their mundane travel to work, stating it as a healthy and environment-friendly means of travel.

"If one's health and age allow them to travel by bicycle they should make good use of it. Bicycle is the best way of exercising. This will help in keeping the environment clean and pollution free and less use of cars would save more on petrol and diesel," said Khattar.

He also added, "In some cities like Faridabad, Gurugram, and Karnal we have given clearance to lay new bicycle tracks on the road and if it turns out to be successful then in the near future we might make new bicycle tracks in some major cities as well."

The World Bicycle Day is celebrated on June 3 every year; it will be the second year when this occasion would be celebrated all around the globe, after the UN General Assembly recognised the importance of cycling and declared June 3 as "World Bicycle Day". (ANI)