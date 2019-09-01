Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane took charge of Vice Chief of the Army Staff here on Sunday. File/Photo
Manoj Mukund Naravane takes charge as VC of Army staff

ANI | Updated: Sep 01, 2019 13:30 IST

New Delhi [India], Sep 1 (ANI): Lieutenant General Manoj Mukund Naravane took charge of Vice Chief of the Army Staff here on Sunday.
Naravane, who was earlier heading the Eastern Command of the Indian Army, succeeds Lieutenant General Devraj Anbu superannuated on August 31.
The release said, Naravane was active in Counter Insurgency environments, both in the North East and in Jammu and Kashmir & was a part of the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka during Operation PAWAN.
The General was awarded the 'Sena Medal' (Distinguished) for command of his Battalion in J&K, the 'Vishisht Seva Medal' for his services as the Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) in Nagaland, read the release. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 14:00 IST

