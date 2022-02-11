Manoj Sinha launches QR code-based mechanism for certification, labelling of handmade carpets of J-K

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 11 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday launched a QR code-based mechanism for certification and labelling of handmade carpets of the union territory.

With the QR-based application, which is the first of its kind in the country, customers can check and verify the authenticity and other requisite details of carpets produced in Jammu and Kashmir, read an official statement from the administration.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that Jammu and Kashmir handicrafts are repository of India's creative traditions that is serving as a cultural expression for centuries. "This creative tradition is strikingly visible in handmade carpets with intricate designs and subtle shades," he stated.

"With the help of modern technology, we will be able to standardize uniqueness of handmade carpets and boost exports of Jammu and Kashmir's carpet industry in the international market," he added.

On the occasion, Sinha also felicitated union territory's awardees of handicrafts and handloom.

"I truly admire the painstaking work of all the craftsmen and carpet weavers. Government is providing training and financial support to strengthen the priceless artistic and cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir", he said.



The Lieutenant Governor said that Jammu and Kashmir has a unique identity in the global market for handloom and handicraft products. He noted that the Indian Institute of Carpet Technology has taken several important steps for GI certification, testing, labeling and training to promote Kashmiri carpets.

"Government of Jammu and Kashmir has introduced Export Incentive Scheme. Under this scheme, incentive of 10 per cent of the total volume of GI certified handicrafts and handloom products exported to any country, with maximum reimbursement upto Rs 5 crores, shall be provided to eligible exporters registered with the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom," he added.

The Department of Handicrafts and Handloom and Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT), Srinagar shall launch a massive awareness and promotional campaign within and outside the UT to popularize GI of hand-knotted carpets so that its demand gains popularity across the globe, Sinha said.

It was informed that a project has also been completed in association with NIFT Srinagar on innovative and economical packaging of handicraft products.

The Lt Governor further observed that presently carpets are being exported from Jammu and Kashmir to at least 25 countries. In 2020-21, carpets worth Rs 115 crore were exported to Germany, Rs 34 crore worth to USA, Rs 36 Crore to UAE and Rs 22 crore to Netherlands.

Earlier, Ranjan Prakash Thakur, Principal Secretary to J-K Government, Industries and Commerce Department briefed the chair about the key features of the QR code based GI application.

Mahmood Ahmad Shah, Director, Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir gave a powerpoint presentation on the background and present scenario of the handmade carpet industry of Jammu and Kashmir, and latest initiatives made by the UT administration to promote it. (ANI)

