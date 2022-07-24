Manoj Sinha reviews action plan for preservation of ancient cultural heritage in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 24 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the action plan for effective implementation of the scheme for 'Revival, Restoration, Preservation and Maintenance of Ancient Cultural Heritage' in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The conservation efforts must retain the aesthetic, historic and social values of our great civilizational and cultural legacy", Lieutenant Governor Sinha said.

The scheme was envisaged in order to identify the sacred places and heritage sites requiring intervention, carrying out their revival, restoration or renovation work, ensuring protection and longevity of these places, besides promoting restoration wherever damage have occurred to these places.

"The Lieutenant Governor directed the Culture Department to adopt value-based conservation with the help of experts. The department should also ensure transparency and effective onsite monitoring of the projects," he added.

"Identify shrines, places having historical, cultural, religious significance and work should follow value-based methodologies and integrated approach to conservation. Take up the projects that reflect the representations of every community and every sect," Sinha said.

While reviewing the division and category-wise details of the 35 projects (18 in Jammu and 17 in Kashmir) approved by the Executive Committee, including Temples, Shrines, Gurudwaras, Forts, Church, Sculptures and Bowli, Sinha directed the department for early start of the work on the projects already approved.



He also advised the department to put focus on developing a digital library to promote intangible heritage and knowledge heritage.

While stressing on welfare measures for the local artists, the Lieutenant Governor asked the department to make dedicated efforts for the handholding of artists. Sinha advised the department to rope in seasoned and experienced master artists from Jammu and Kashmir to train the young artists.

Emphasising on promoting the culture of Jammu and Kashmir among the people of other states and vice versa, the Lieutenant Governor called for organising cultural exchange programmes of artists with other states and UTs, furthering the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' movement.

He asked the department to send proposals of some potential projects to the Government of India that can be included in the existing schemes and programmes of the central government.

He further asked the department to take up the issue with the Culture Department, the Government of India for speedy execution of conservation and restoration of Shergarhi in Kashmir and Mubarak Mandi in Jammu, which is the symbol of our great architectural heritage.

The department was also advised to spread information regarding the places of tourists' interest in the UT through booklets at airports.

Zubair Ahmad, Administrative Secretary, Culture Department gave a detailed presentation on the initiative of revival, restoration, preservation and maintenance of architecture and heritage in the UT. He also informed about the Cultural festivals to be held at Tourist destinations, besides talent hunt programmes planned at grassroot level. (ANI)

