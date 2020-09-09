Manoj Sinha reviews development work in Udhampur district

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 8 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday reviewed developmental activities in Udhampur district and gave directions for 100 per cent Aadhar seeding of ration cards by September 30.

He also called for 100 per cent saturation of Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) and beneficiary oriented schemes.

He said steps should be taken for registration of all eligible persons under Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PMJAY).

