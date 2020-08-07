Manoj Sinha takes oath as new LG of Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Former Union Minister Manoj Sinha on Friday took oath as the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Kashmir is the heaven of India. I have been given an opportunity to play a role here. August 5 is an important date. After years of isolation, Jammu and Kashmir came to the mainstream. Several projects started here after years. My priority is to take those projects forward," Sinha said while addressing media persons.

He further said that there will be no bias against anyone and constitutional powers will be used for people's welfare.

"There would not be any bias against anyone. Constitutional powers will be used for people's welfare. I assure the people that their genuine grievances will be listened to and we will try to find a way to the solution. It is my aim to take forward the development here," he added.

Meanwhile, outgoing LG Girish Chandra Murmu has been appointed as the new Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India. (ANI)

