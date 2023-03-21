Manoj Tandon assumes charge as Director of Projects, Operation and Maintenance at RailTel

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): State-run RailTel on Monday said that its senior executive Manoj Tandon has taken charge of Director (Projects, Operation and Maintenance) RailTel Corporation of India Limited (RCIL).

"I will focus on institutionalizing best-in-class practices, processes and automation for agile and efficient operations for driving improvements all across," Tondon said as he assumed the post.

RailTel, a Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure and ICT Solutions and Services providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optic fibre network covering several towns and cities and rural areas of the country.



Prior to this, Tandon was shouldering the responsibilities of the Group General Manager and Operations and heading the retail broadband business of RailTel.

During his stint in various capacities at RailTel, he worked in the areas of evolving and maintaining NOC operations and expanded Internet and Wi-Fi networks to improve network resiliency and user experience. During his tenure, RailWire broadband crossed half a million customer base and introduced various value-added services (VAS).

Before joining RailTel, Tandon worked in various telecom companies and delivered many greenfield telecom network rollouts.

He has expertise in realizing transformational projects for the continuous evolution of end-to-end network automation consisting of Service Assurance and Service fulfilment stacks, to strengthen NOC's capabilities to ensure agile and efficient management of Networks and Services.

He is a Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics from Maulana Azad College of Technology (REC/NIT), Bhopal in 1990. (ANI)

