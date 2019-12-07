Manoj Tiwari calls Rahul 'mentally disturbed'

New Delhi [India], Dec 7 (ANI): Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Saturday termed Rahul Gandhi as "mentally disturbed", hours after the Congress leader said that India is known as the rape capital of the world.

"Rahul Gandhi can never see or make India a proud country. Time and again, he gives statements that make him look mentally disturbed. He used wrong words for the Prime Minister and he had to apologise in court," Tiwari told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi told party workers at Wayanad in Kerala that India is known as the "rape capital of the world" and the other countries are wondering why India is unable to look after its women.

"India is known as the rape capital of the world. Foreign nations are asking why India is unable to look after its daughters and sisters. An MLA of the Bharatiya Janata Party from Uttar Pradesh is involved in the rape of a woman and the Prime Minister doesn't say a word," he said.

Gandhi also termed the death of the Unnao rape victim a 'shame on humanity' and conveyed condolences to the deceased's family.

"The sad and heart-wrenching death of Unnao's innocent daughter, which is a shame on humanity, has angered and stunned me. One more daughter lost her life while waiting for justice and security. I convey my condolences to the deceased's family in this time of grief," the Congress leader tweeted in Hindi.

After battling for life for more than 40 hours, the Unnao rape victim breathed her last at 11:40 pm on Friday at Safdarjung Hospital. The 23-year-old was set ablaze in Unnao while on her way to a court hearing on Wednesday morning. She was later airlifted to Delhi for treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.

According to the police, five miscreants allegedly threw kerosene on the woman and set her on fire when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of a rape case she had filed in March. (ANI)