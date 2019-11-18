Manoj Tiwari, Mansukh Mandaviya ride bicycles to Parliament

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari and Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya arrived at the Parliament riding a bicycle on Monday to attend day 1 of the winter session.

When asked to comment, Tiwari had a message for the Chief Minister of Delhi. "Save the environment and give clean water to Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal."

Mandaviya said that cycling is good not just to keep fit but also to solve the pollution problem.

"Cycling is like a passion for me. We can use them to reduce traffic as well as to can solve the problem of pollution. Not only this but riding a cycle is a good exercise for a fit India," he told ANI.

Many key bills, including the Citizenship Bill, are scheduled to be tabled in this session of the Parliament.

The winter session is scheduled to go on till December 13 and will provide a total of 20 sittings spread over a period of 26 days, including four Private Members' days. (ANI)

