Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 (ANI): A man's body was found hanging in a public toilet in Gundavali in Andheri East on Friday.
The body was sent for post-mortem and a case was registered.
The matter is under investigation.
Further, details are awaited. (ANI)
Man's body found hanging in public toilet in Mumbai's Gundavali
ANI | Updated: May 23, 2020 03:24 IST
