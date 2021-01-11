Man's body found in suitcase, his two friends suspected to have murdered him

Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], January 11 (ANI): A man whose body was found in a suitcase in Rajendranagar Mandal of Rangareddy district is suspected to have been murdered by his friends, said Telangana police on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, N Prakash Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Shamshabad, said that police suspect that the victim Riyaz was allegedly harassing the sister of one of his two friends who are suspects in the case.

"The person, whose body was found, was at pillar number 220 in Rajendra Nagar. He went missing from Chandrayangutta locality. Police believe that the three friends had issues about the deceased harassing a sister of one of the suspects," he said



"All the three got drunk and came to Rajendranagar in an auto. In the heat of the moment, it is likely that the two suspects, Feroz and Sayeed, murdered Riyaz. They had then put his body in a suitcase and dumped him at pillar number 220 in Rajendra Nagar," Reddy said.

The DCP said the incident took place on Friday night and the missing person report of Riyaz was filed on Saturday evening at Chandrayangutta Police Station.

"A murder case will be filed soon and after that the suspects will be arrested," the DCP said. (ANI)

