Mansukh Hiran death case: Suspended Mumbai Police constables sent to NIA custody

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI): A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Wednesday sent suspended Mumbai Police constables Vinayak Shinde and Naresh Dhare to the NIA's judicial custody till April 21 in connection with Mansukh Hiran's death case.

The NIA had earlier sought judicial custody of the two suspended cops arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad on March 21.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed an application before the special NIA court seeking permission to question suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze in connection with the corruption allegations against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh as part of its preliminary inquiry.



This comes a day after the CBI registered a preliminary inquiry in connection with the Bombay High Court order to probe allegations of corruption levelled against Deshmukh.

The high court had directed the CBI to start a preliminary inquiry within 15 days into allegations.

Hiran, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives materials outside Anitilia, was found dead on March 5 in Thane.

There were reports of Deshmukh's association with Waze whose name came up in the Mansukh Hiran death case. (ANI)

