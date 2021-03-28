Mansukh Hiren's death case: NIA takes Sachin Waze to Mithi river bridge, recovers CPUs, number plates

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday took suspended Mumbai Police crime branch officer Sachin Waze to the bridge over the Mithi river in connection with the probe of Mansukh Hiren's death case.

The NIA divers recovered computer CPUs, two number plates carrying the same registration number, and other items from the Mithi river in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. Accused Waze was also present at the spot

On March 21, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) ordered the NIA to take over the Mansukh Hiren death case.

Hiren, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives materials outside the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was found dead on March 5 in Thane. Investigation into his death was being probed by Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), till the MHA handed over the probe to the NIA.

Waze, Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) who was in charge of the Hiren case, was in NIA custody till March 25, for his alleged role and involvement in placing the explosives-laden vehicle outside the residence of Ambani.

Later a special NIA court on March 25 allowed the agency custody till April 3. (ANI)