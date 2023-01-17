Mansukh Mandaviya appeals to global stakeholders to partner with India

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday invited all the global stakeholders to partner with India to make the world a healthier place and said that the government is institutionalizing medical tourism through "Heal in India" initiative, which will be a launched soon.

According to the ministry of health and family welfare, Mandaviya said this during the Health and Healthcare Community Dinner organized by the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos in Switzerland.

"We are working towards augmenting health infrastructure and have initiated multiple schemes to strengthen health systems and improve health service delivery with focus on quality, accessibility and affordability of healthcare services," he said.

"Be it the launch of the world's biggest government-funded health assurance scheme, PM Jan Aarogya Yojana covering approximately 500 million people or the establishment of 150,000 Health and Wellness Centres, we have put the vision of 'Antyodaya', that is, 'Rise of the last person' into action in healthcare and a key facet of ensuring Universal Health Coverage" he further added.

Lauding India's contribution in the pharmaceutical sector, Mandaviya said that "India has the highest number of USFDA manufacturing plants outside the US, besides being a world leader in generic medicines. It has emerged as a hub for R&D activities and is one of the leading destinations for high-end diagnostic services. To create an enabling framework for providing health services to the world at large, the Government is institutionalizing medical tourism through a soon-to-be-launched Heal in India initiative."

Mandaviya in his concluding remarks invited all the stakeholders to look at India as a land of opportunities and take advantage of the same by partnering with India.

"This endeavour would lead towards making India and the world a healthier place," he said.

Mansukh Mandaviya is attending multiple key sessions in the ongoing World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland at Congress Centre.

In the series of such sessions, he also participated in the bilateral meeting with the Federal Minister of Health of Germany, Karl Wilhelm Lauterbach where he lauded the cooperation shown by the German counterparts and was hopeful of continuing and strengthening this cooperation in future as well. (ANI)