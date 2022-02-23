Mansukh Mandaviya calls for transforming Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital into premier healthcare institution

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday emphasized on transforming Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital into a premier healthcare institution and telemedicine hub besides being a hospital for the poor and the underprivileged.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya visited Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday and had an informal interactive session with Heads of departments and staff of Safdarjung Hospital and Vardhman Mahavir Medical College. He took the feedback and suggestions on quality hospital management, clinical practices, infection control measures and sanitation processes from the staff members.



The Union Minister stressed on the best output and performance-oriented work culture through efficient coordination, with the goal of providing the highest quality healthcare to the patients.

Mandaviya said, "Our goal should be on how to provide the best healthcare to every patient who walks in. When we have clarity on this goal and our resultant role, all our actions will also become clear and action-oriented."





"Let us make Safdarjung a hub for telemedicine for northern India. Let us make Safdarjung Hospital a premier healthcare institution providing the highest quality healthcare to all, and not just a hospital for the Poor. The Ministry is committed to supporting the hospital in all its endeavour," he stated.

The Union Minister gave a very strong message that there will be zero tolerance to the poor standard of work at all levels. "No one should feel that absenteeism and poor performance shall go unnoticed," he said.



Considering the advantage huge number of patients footfall, the Minister exhorted the hospital administration to make analytical studies and publish them in reputed and popular journals.

"It is now time to develop our healthcare model and show to the world our strengths in various aspects of healthcare, pharma and research and development," added Mandaviya (ANI)

