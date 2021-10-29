Mansukh Mandaviya congratulates India for achieving 105 crores COVID-19 vaccine

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday congratulated the people of India as the country has achieved the 105 crores COVID-19 vaccines milestone under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya said, "105 Crore Vaccines of Victory! Congratulations to the people as India's #COVID19 vaccination drive achieves new accolades."

Meanwhile, India reported 14,348 COVID-19 new cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family welfare on Friday.



With this India's active caseload stands at 1,61,334. Active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.47 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.

The country also registered 13,198 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 98.19 per cent.

India has so far conducted over 60.58 crore COVID-19 tests. (ANI)

