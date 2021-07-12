Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurates 2 PSA Oxygen Plants at Sir Takhtasinhji hospital in Gujarat

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, and Minister of Chemical and Fertilizers, Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday virtually inaugurated two PSA plants at Sir Takhtasinhji hospital, Bhavnagar in the presence of Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal.

Along with 2 Oxygen Generation plants of 1000 LPM capacity each, copper piping network and associated facilities like fire fighting system and automatic oxygen source changeover system were also inaugurated, informed an official release by the health ministry.

The occasion was also graced by Shantanu Thakur, Union Minister of State for Ports, Waterways and Shipping and Shripad Yesso Naik, Union Minister of State for Tourism and Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Speaking on the occasion, Mansukh Mandaviya said, "This facility is dedicated to the people of Bhavnagar. Similar such facilities inaugurated recently would help the country in times of crisis."



Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the country, Mansukh Mandaviya said that the country is working in the spirit of Lok-Bhagidari through a "whole of society" approach to keep the country safe from COVID. The Union Health Minister noted the cooperation people showed during lockdowns in maintaining COVID Appropriate Behaviour and social distancing norms to beat the first COVID-19 wave.

"It is an evidence of sheer cooperation among different stakeholders from both public and private sector that we ramped up our oxygen capacity that was mere 4000 MT (metric tonne) to more than 12,000 MT in a short span of time", he stated.

On the continuing challenge of COVID-19 in front of us, Mandaviya mentioned, "We have learnt a lot from the second wave like oxygen supply, hospital beds and medicines. We have now ensured adequate funds in every district for buying critical care medical requirements in emergency. The Cabinet has recently approved Rs. 23,000 crore package for COVID-19 emergency response. We have made adequate provisions for paediatric care in all hospitals to provide the most effective healthcare for children. We are also developing a system of buffer stock at State and centre level that can be used in case of any health crisis. Thus, a comprehensive plan and capacity building in next 6 months is being taken up through this COVID package."

The Deendayal Port Trust through its Corporate Social Responsibility has installed the two Medical Oxygen PSA units at Sir Takhtsinhji Hospital, Bhavnaga, run by the Government of Gujarat, at the total cost of Rs. 2.53 crores. The installed PSA oxygen generator unit have the capacity of 1000 LPM (litres per minute) each, i.e., 60,000 liters/hour at 5-6 bar pressure of each unit totalling to 1,20,000 liters/hr, which can be utilized for the treatment of COVID as well as other patients of all mankind in the locality, at the hospital. The system will eliminate the hardship of frequent refilling the cylinders for treatment of patients, and will ensure a smooth and continuous oxygen supply to the hospital.

The PSA Oxygen generation unit generates pure oxygen gas by the continuous process of pressure swing adsorption and desorption methods through imported Molecular oxygen sieves in pressurized & de-pressurized state in the unit and finally delivers oxygen of minimum 93 per cent purity. (ANI)

