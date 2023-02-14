Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurates IFFCO Nano Urea Liquid Plants at Aonla and Phulpur in UP

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday inaugurated the IFFCO Nano Urea Liquid Plants at Aonla and Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing the event, Mandaviya stated that today is an important day because Nano urea plants have been dedicated to the nation.

He said, "Nano Urea, in the coming times will ensure the progress of the farmers, and increase their income. In this way, it will change the future of our farmers."

Union Minister highlighted the benefits of Nano urea, stating that it is the best green technology and provides solutions to pollution. It saves the soil and also increases productivity and hence is the best for the farmers.

He further said, "Government's Expert Committee has given approval to Nano DAP and it will also come to replace DAP shortly."

Union Minister added that Nano-DAP will immensely benefit our farmers and it will be available at half the cost of DAP.

Mandaviya also underlined the efforts of the government in making Nano urea available to the farmers. He also pointed out the challenges in bringing Nano urea ranging from getting approvals from various departments and convincing the farmers to tackle the conventional urea lobby.



Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister said, "It is an alternate fertiliser. We for the years used urea and DAP to increase productivity. When we use urea, only 35 per cent of Nitrogen (Urea) gets used by the crop and the unused affects the soil. Today, the productivity of the soil is declining and crop production is saturated, it was essential to go to alternate fertilisers."

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts for the upliftment of farmers, Union Minister Mandaviya said that the Prime Minister has always worked towards increasing farmers' income and for their prosperity and he also insisted on natural farming, bio fertilisers and alternate fertilisers.

He also commended the PM's role during COVID when the prices of fertilisers increased and one Urea bag touched Rs 4,000 mark. At that time the PM increased the subsidy so that the burden of increased prices should not come on our farmers, Mandaviya said.

Union Minister congratulated IFFCO for its endeavours.

He said that Commerce, business and profit are not foremost for Sahakarita but farmers' welfare is.

Dr Mandaviya advised farmers to use Nano urea.

He said that farmers listen to the advice of another. When one farmer uses nano urea and finds that the production is increased, the soil also not getting affected and cost too gets decreased, he should advise others to use nano urea. (ANI)

