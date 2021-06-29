Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurates loading operation on maiden voyage of Coastal Shipping Service

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Union Minister of State (independent charge) for Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday inaugurated the loading operation on the maiden voyage of Coastal Shipping Service "Green Freight Corridor-2" from Cochin Port to Beypore and Azhikkhal Ports.

Green Freight Corridor Service is operated by Round The Coast Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai, a JM Baxi Group Company. This service will connect Kochi-Beypore-Azhikkal, and later Kollam port will be added to this service. M/s JM Baxi is the general agent for the service, read the release by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.



"The vessel will call at Cochin Port twice a week and will feeder exim and coastal boxes to the ports of Beypore and Azhikkal. The commodities that would be shipped would include Rice, Wheat, Salt, Construction Material, Cement, etc. unloaded at Cochin from Gujarat. On the return leg, the Operators are targetting to move exim cargo such as Plywood, Footwear, Textiles, Coffee, etc. Similarly, the imported Cashew containers would also be moved from Cochin to Kollam at a later stage,'" it said.

In order to promote coastal shipping of containers, Cochin Port is offering a 50 per cent rebate in vessel-related charges for the River Sea vessels. Similarly, the Government of Kerala has also offered an operational incentive 10 per cent above the road transportation cost as per the NATPC study report for coastal shipping in the minor ports in the state for a period of one year from January 1, 2021, the ministry said.

"These hand-holding measures would help the sustenance of the service during the initial period and would encourage the introduction of more services of this kind on regular basis. This service is expected to bring about a marked modal shift of transportation of containers and ease the congestion on the road and reduce carbon footprint. This also augurs well to connect the hinterlands of northern Kerala, particularly the exim trade in Calicut and Kannur region who will gain direct access to Vallarpadam ICTT by sea mode saving cost and transit time," the release said. (ANI).

