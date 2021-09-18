Mansukh Mandaviya lauds healthcare workers for record COVID-19 vaccination

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said the country has achieved a new milestone for single-day vaccination against COVID-19 under the leadership of PM Modi.

The minister, who visited Safdarjung Hospital earlier in the day to take stock vaccination, thanked healthcare workers for their work.

"Due to your efforts, the country was able to achieve this milestone. We have done it," he said exuding happiness.



The country achieved record vaccination on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

By around 5 pm, two crore vaccinations were administered in the country. The total vaccination against COVID-19 on Friday crossed 2.5 crore.

"Under his (Prime Minister's) remarkable leadership, the country has again achieved a new vaccination milestone," Mandaviya told ANI.

During his visit, Mandaviya celebrated the achievement with health workers engaged in the vaccination campaign at Safdarjung Hospital. (ANI)

