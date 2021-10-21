Mansukh Mandaviya launches song, audio-visual film to celebrate India's 100 cr COVID vaccinations

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday launched a song and audio-visual film to celebrate India's milestone of achieving the 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination mark.

Speaking on the occasion, Mandaviya said, "India has created history by crossing the historic 100 crore vaccination mark. 100 crore vaccination is a feeling of confidence of the countrymen. 100 crore vaccination is Diwali of self-reliant India."

The event was organised at Red Fort. Union Minister of State for Health Bharti Pravin Pawar was also present on the occasion.



Mandaviya tweeted the song 'Teeke se bacha hai desh' sung by renowned Padma Shri awardee singer Kailash Kher to promote the vaccination drive across the country.



In a landmark achievement, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 100 crore doses on Thursday. A total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the CoWIN portal at 9:47 am today.

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021.

Initially, the vaccination was opened for Health Care Workers (HCWs) only.

From February 2, front line workers were made eligible for vaccination. These included State and Central Police personnel, Armed Force Personnel, Home Guards, Civil Defence & Disaster Management Volunteers, Municipal workers, Prison Staff, PRI Staff and Revenue workers involved in containment and surveillance, Railway Protection Force and election Staff.

The vaccination drive was expanded from March 1 to include persons above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with associated specified 20 comorbidities. It was further expanded to all people above 45 years of age from April 1. From May 1, all persons above 18 years of age were made eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. (ANI)

