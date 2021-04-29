Mansukh Mandaviya reviews preparedness of hospitals of major ports for COVID care management

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday chaired a review meeting for taking stock of the preparedness of port hospitals in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19.

Chairpersons of all the major ports apprised the status of hospitals for the dedicated COVID care management in the meeting.

Currently, 12 major ports are operating 9 hospitals dedicated for COVID care across the country.



Visakhapatnam Port Trust, Kolkata Port Trust, Mumbai Port Trust, Mormugao Port Trust, Chennai Port Trust, Mumbai Port Trust, JN Port Trust, Deendayal Port Trust (erstwhile Kandla Port) are operating these hospitals, with a total capacity of 422 isolations beds, 305 oxygen supported beds, 28 ICU beds, and ventilators to provide care to COVID-19 patients.

The Minister directed all chairpersons of major ports to ramp up their capacity and facilities by utilising CSR funds and make them operational as fast as possible in the coming days. He also reiterated the Chairpersons to personally monitor the medical Oxygen-related cargo for swift and efficient handling of it at all major ports.

In his concluding remarks, Mandaviya said, "India is currently facing the unprecedented situation and we should pull our socks up to contribute immensely by utilising and ramping up our Port Hospital capacity. We will leave no stone unturned to fight back this pandemic with continuous and united efforts of all major ports." (ANI)

