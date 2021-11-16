Mansukh Mandaviya rides bicycle to Delhi's Pragati Maidan, highlights cycling benefits

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): With an aim to reduce pollution in the city and inculcate fitness habits among individuals, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya rode a bicycle to inaugurate Health Pavilion at India International Trade Fair (IITF) here on Tuesday.

After pedalling to Pragati Maidan hall no 11, he said, "Today I am here for inaugurating the health pavilion. Pedalling cycle reduces air pollution, it keeps one fit and healthy and saves non-renewable energy."

He further said, "To promote cycling, I will be launching awareness with the help of cycling clubs across India."

Earlier, Mandaviya rode a bicycle to Parliament and had said that cycling is his passion. (ANI)